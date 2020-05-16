On May 4, 2020, Helen Juanita Hill "Neta" passed away at the age of 96. Neta was born on March 23, 1924 in Lenoir City, Tennessee to Walter and Lillie Aikens. Neta lived most of her life in Newport News, Virginia where she raised her family. Neta moved to Louisiana in 2004 to help take care of her youngest granddaughter. Neta loved her family, and dedicated her life to taking care of them. Neta enjoyed spending time with her family, eating tomato gravy, and watching westerns. Neta is survived by her two son-in-laws John Howard and Bill Jamerson; eight grandchildren Brian and Tena Taylor, John David Taylor, Brad and Cindy Howard, Mark Taylor, David and Shanna Saucier, Michelle Saucier, Stewart Insley and Son-shine Hill; twelve great-grandchildren and twelve great-great-grandchildren. Neta is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lillie Aikens; her husband of 57 years Carl Hill Sr.; her children Linda Howard, Patricia Jamerson, Carl "Sonny" Hill Jr., Jerry Hill, grandson Joshua Hill and great-granddaughter Erika Saucier. Neta will be greatly missed, but is now reunited with her husband and children.

