Helen Krueger Daigle, passed away peacefully in her home on September 12, 2020 at the age of 94. A native of Los Angeles, CA, Helen married Vern, a US Navy WWII veteran and left the big city to begin a new life in rural southwest Louisiana before settling in Baton Rouge in the 1950's. Helen was active in several organizations over the years including the American Legion Auxiliary Boyd-Ewing Unit 58, the Music Club of Baton Rouge, and several ministries at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, including the Court Regina Coeli No. 2063 Catholic Daughters of the Americas, DMA, Small Christian Communities, RCIA, as well as service as a Eucharistic Minister. A devoted mother and friend, she adored time with her family and maintained an active social life as the host of a Tuesday "craft" group and Friday night dominoes group. She is survived by her four sons, Michael V. Daigle (Rosi) of Eugene, OR, John E. Daigle (Barbara) of Bartlett, TN, Robert J. Daigle (Darlene) of Basile, LA, and William B. Daigle (Peggy) of Baton Rouge, LA, three daughters, Diane D. Ellis (Donest) of Magnolia, TX, Janice D. Turner (Billy) of Lake Charles, LA, and Catherine D. Jordan (Jeff) of Baton Rouge, LA. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Kenneth Knickerbocker, Joseph Daigle, Helen Nuff, Blake Daigle, Aimee Mills, Jessica Allen, Melanie Thompson, Brad Daigle, Theresa Harris, Anya Harper, Donald Ellis, Jacob Jordan, Casey Dauzat, Cadie Bryan, Caylie Jordan, Matthew Daigle, and Lauren Breite, and 24 great-grandchildren. Helen is also survived by 1 brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Joan Krueger of Rancho Cordova, CA, and 1 sister, Marjorie Horstman of Palm Springs, CA. She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. Daigle, her parents, John J. Krueger and Edna P. Krueger, two brothers John Krueger and Charles Krueger, and two sisters, Gertrude Nordgren and Julia Krueger. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. The family would like to thank the caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care for their loving care during the last several months. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation for family only will be on Friday, September 18th at 10:00 followed by a public Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, 9191 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA., the Rev. Trey Nelson officiating. Burial will be at the St. George Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Rabenhorst Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Louisiana War Veterans Home in Jackson, LA, St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church or any charity of your choice
