Service Information

Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge , LA 70816
(225)-293-4174

Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal
8833 Goodwood Blvd
Baton Rouge , LA

Service
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Episcopal

Obituary

Lois Coney Palmer passed gracefully away during the morning hours Monday September 23, 2019. She was born on January 17, 1935 to Marjorie and Walton Coney in Roseland, LA, the seventh of nine siblings. She lived her early years in Amite, Louisiana, graduating from Amite High in 1952. She graduated from Judson College located in Marion, Alabama with a BA in Education in 1957. She married the love of her life Everard Digby Palmer Sr. (Dugie) on July 18, 1959 and they remained married until his death on May 25, 2017. They attempted, somewhat successfully, to raise their four children, Digby, David, Carol and Sarah in Shelbyville, Tennessee. She taught various grades in at Madison Street, Liberty and Central Elementary during her career as well as teaching in Roseland, LA, Ft. Benning, GA and Amite, LA. She was an early advocate for children with special needs, a board member of the Child Development Center in Shelbyville and worked with the Special Olympics in Houston, TX. She had a wicked sense of humor and her hobbies were refinishing furniture, cooking the worlds best fried chicken, art and most of all practical jokes. Her departure leaves a hole in all of the hearts of those that knew her, such was her ability to make you feel loved. She was preceded in death by her parents Walton and Marjorie Coney, her brother Richard Collins Coney, her brother Walton Coney Jr., her sister Margie Nell Kunke, her sister Mary Ann Phillips and her brother John Coney. She is survived by her sister Martha Pegues of Montgomery, Alabama, her sister and her husband Paul and Virginia "Ginger" Borron of Plaquemine, LA, her brother and his wife Bill and Ardith Goodwin of Mobile, Alabama, her son Digby Palmer of Bowling Green Kentucky, her daughter-in-law Belinda Palmer of Bowling Green, Kentucky and their children Rachael and Clayton Palmer, her son and his wife, David and Cheryl Palmer of Baton Rouge, LA and their children, Taylor, Payton and Eli Palmer, her daughter Carol Palmer of Springfield, Missouri and her daughter Sarah Palmer of Baton Rouge, LA. The family would like to thank the staff at Landmark South for the excellent care they provided for her, she thought of you all as though you were her family, Baton Rouge General for all the times she visited over the past year, your care was top notch and finally Clarity Hospice for helping her transition to her new home. Visitation will be held for 10 to 11 am at St. Luke's Episcopal at 8833 Goodwood Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday September 28, 2019 with the service to follow at 11. In lieu of flowers, the families ask memorial gifts to be given to honor her life and memory through St. Luke's Episcopal School and Becky's Camp Sunshine. To give a gift please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/helen-lois-coney-palmer Arrangements with Church Funeral Services and Crematory. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019

