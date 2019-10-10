Mrs. Helen Madelon Lucas Gassie passed away on October 8, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA, while surrounded by her children. Mrs. Gassie was born March 12, 1927, in Many, LA. The daughter of a railroad man, she moved often during the war years before settling in Addis, LA, where she became the valedictorian of the Brusly High School Class of 1944. Mrs. Gassie was a devoted matriarch to her extended family, an ardent follower of all forms of sports, an avid reader, an eager bridge partner, and a dedicated supporter and employee of Louisiana State University. She was a founding member of St. Aloysius Catholic School and a long-time member of its congregation. Mrs. Gassie was preceded by her parents; Melvin G. Lucas and Adeline M. Neitte Lucas; husband Dr. Edward W. Gassie; brothers Melvin G. "Jiggs" Lucas, Jr. and wife Ollie Ruth Lauve Lucas, and Charles E. "Buddy" Lucas; and grandson, Jeffrey M. Gassie n. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Vera T. Lucas. Three children; daughter, Janice G. Warren and husband Prather L. Warren; son, Edward W. Gassie, Jr., and fiancee C. Maria Napoletano, and son, Jeffrey M. Gassie and wife Anne M. Jarrett Gassie; grandson, Jason A. Walker and wife Angela Lowther Walker; granddaughters, Reese D. Gassie and Shelby R. Gassie and their mother, Sondra M. Mellen Gassie, Megan G. McArdle and husband Benjamin C. McArdle and Dr. Hannah E. Gassie and their mother Kim Sundmaker Gassie; great- granddaughter, Violet O. Walker; and great-grandsons Luke T. McArdle, Graham C. McArdle and Shep E. McArdle. A visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 beginning at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. prior to internment at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Mrs. Gassie's family encourages memorial donations to the "Dr. and Mrs. Edward W. Gassie Scholarship" administered by the Louisiana 4-H Foundation or the "Edward and Helen Gassie Scholarship" administered by the St. Aloysius Catholic School.