Helen Marie Johnston, 91 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and aunt was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She entered this world on July 14, 1927, born to James Dewey and Lula Mae Woodward, in Meadowview, VA. She was a faithful member of Foster Road Baptist Church and a devoted homemaker for her family. She enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and talking with her family on the phone, but her greatest joy was reading the Bible. Helen is survived by her loving son, Jimmy Johnston and his wife Cathy; grandchildren, Terry Johnston and Jami Johnston; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Geneva Miller and Mary Burke; daughter-in-law, Sunday Johnston; and a host of nieces and nephews. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, James Dewey and Lula Mae Woodward; and sister, Virginia Harrington. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Foster Road Baptist Church, 11333 Foster Rd, Baton Rouge, LA, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Mike Morris. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019