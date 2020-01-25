Beloved mother, sister,and friend, Helen Marie Massey Bissett of Liberty MS passed peacefully at The Crossing (Clarity Hospice) in Baton Rouge LA, Friday January 24, 2020. Longtime resident of Lane Nursing Home in Zachary LA, she was loved by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter R and Annie Marie Massey; three brothers Harold, Donald, and Sonny. She is survived by her sisters Norma Dean Hicks (John) and Jimmie Johnson, her brother Walter Ray Massey, and three children Jerry Glen Maddox (Montese), Steve Maddox (Jackie), and Cristal Bissett Miller (Marsha). She has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and a large extended family. Graveside service to be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Liberty MS on Monday January 27, 2020, at 12 noon. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020