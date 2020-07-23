1/1
Helen Marie Price Langlois
1921 - 2020
Helen Marie Price Langlois was born on November 2, 1921 in Gibsland, LA to John David and Beatrice Stewart Price. She passed away on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020, at the age of 98. She retired from the Louisiana Department of Employment Security on December 31, 1973. She was a member of First Baptist Church since 1943. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Louis Charles Langlois; foster sister, Lillian Mae "Julia" Stewart Toms; and niece, Karen Akin. She is survived by nieces, Dee Matherne and Lolita Leffel; as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Friday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm, and will resume on Saturday from 1 pm until service at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Helen's memory to your favorite charity.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
JUL
25
Service
02:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
