Helen Mary Olinde, a native of Lakeland, La and a resident of Jarreau, La, she passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on March 9, 2020 at the age of 87. Helen retired as a secretary from the State of Louisiana Arts Department. She is survived by her two daughters, Mona and Brenda Olinde; two sons, John A. Olinde and Kyle Olinde; three sisters, Gloria Kimberlin, Laura Leonard and Loretta Genusa; one brother, John (Buck) Aucoin; three grandchildren Andrew Olinde, Johnathon Olinde and Alexis Olinde; 7 great grandchildren, Ayden Olinde, Addison Olinde, Alexander Olinde, Mackenzie Olinde, Aubrey Vines, Paige Vines, and Landon Vines. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Alex Olinde Jr.; son, Mark Wayne Olinde; grandson, Adam Bonaventure; parents, John and Idacie David Aucoin; sister, Theresa Powell; brother, Patrick Aucoin Sr. A visitation will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland on Thursday, March 12 2020 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am. Entombment will follow at Chenal Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be Andrew Olinde, Kyle Olinde, Merrick Chustz, Doug Didier, Toby Callegan and James David. Honorary pallbearers are Johnathon Olinde, Paul Chustz, John (Buck) Aucoin, Pete Leonard and Bill Kimberlin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020