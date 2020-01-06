Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Maurine Kyle Daviet. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 9:45 AM - 10:30 AM Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church 2250 Main Street Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Send Flowers Obituary

No person has every loved her family more or was more devoted to them as a mother, grandmother and best friend. She considered herself one of God's most blessed people. The larger any gathering of family and friends the happier she was. She thanked Our Lord and the Blessed Mother every day through her praying of the Rosary. She attended daily Masses until moving to Williamsburg Senior Living. She was one of the last of "The Great Generation". She was born November 6, 1916 in Tioga, Louisiana and died January 3, 2020 at 10:05 am. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Claude E. Daviet; youngest son, Albert Daviet; parents, Marvin and Alice Kyle; brothers, Marvin Kyle and Melvin Kyle; and daughters-in-law, Vicki Daviet and Bonnie Daviet. She is survived by her children, Claude E. Daviet, Jr., Alice D. Knight and husband Manny, and Richard L. Daviet; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Eric Knight and wife Dina of Dauphin Island, Alabama, Kelli Kearns and husband Mike and their children Aiden and Lilli, Candace Trigo and husband Rob and their children Jack and Payton, Patrick Knight and daughter Zoey Knight, Amanda Holden and husband Troy and their children Triston and Ty, Jennifer McGarity of McKinney, Texas and husband Matt and their children Zach and Penny, Claire Oggs of Mandeville, Louisiana and husband Larry and their children Claudia, Maggie and Elaine, and Emily Vincent and husband Brad and their children Stella, Eli and Sylvie, and nine step-grandchildren. While dad was still employed with Ethyl Corporation they lived in Tokyo, Japan for over three years. They were affectionately known by all in our family as "Papasan and Mamasan". After returning home from Japan, their travels continued visiting several of the sites where our Blessed Mother appeared. While raising her family, Helen spent many hours as a volunteer at every school her children attended, St. Agnes, St. Joseph's Parochial, Sacred Heart, St. Joseph's Academy, St. Anthony and Catholic High, and at St. Benedict's Abby in Covington, and then Mary Hill Seminary in Alexandria. She was a long standing member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, the Third Order of St. Francis and a Life Member of Our Lady of the Lake Auxiliary. She accompanied dad for many years all over Louisiana with the Knights of Columbus supporting his many roles with that organization, his activities with the Fleur De Lis and with the Knights of St. Gregory. They were parishioners of Sacred Heart Church Parish for over 75 years. In her later years she devoted her time to focusing 100% on her family and her friends especially her close friends who met almost daily for many years at Coffee Call. She loved LSU sports, and was and will always be a "TIGER". The family would like to thank the staff at Williamsburg Senior Living for their friendship, love and care, and her caregivers, Adrell, Ava, Minnie and Londria. We also want to thank her doctor Leo Blaize for his many years of loving care, and St. Joseph's Hospice for their counsel and care during her last days. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA, from 9:45 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Father Miles Walsh. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9425 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to be made to Sacred Heart Parish, Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Academy, or . The family would like to thank the staff at Williamsburg Senior Living for their friendship, love and care, and her caregivers, Adrell, Ava, Minnie and Londria. We also want to thank her doctor Leo Blaize for his many years of loving care, and St. Joseph's Hospice for their counsel and care during her last days. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 2250 Main Street, Baton Rouge, LA, from 9:45 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., celebrated by Father Miles Walsh. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9425 Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge. In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to be made to Sacred Heart Parish, Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Academy, or . 