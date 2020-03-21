Helen Molnar Kerek passed away March 14, 2020. She was married to Alexander James Kerek who preceeded her in death as did her son, James Alexander Kerek. They have a daughter Eileen Kerek Stambaugh (Larry) of Michigan. Helen has six adult grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. Helen lived in Michigan for 48 years, worked at Chrysler, and retired back to Louisiana in 1982. She is survived by one sister, Julia Molnar Threeton and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a member of the Young at Heart Club, the Hungarian Historical Society, American Legion Auxiliary and St. Margaret's Catholic Church. Helen was 98 years old and will be missed by everyone who knew her. She always had a smile and a kind word for someone. Due to the ongoing situation, the family regrets not being able to invite friends and extended family to a public visitation and Funeral Mass as originally intended. It is stipulated that only immediate family members participate. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Livingston Council on Aging, Springfield Meal Site, P.O. Box 545, Springfield, LA, 70462, phone 225 294 3812. These arrangements are in the care of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, Hammond, LA. Condolences may be offered at www.thompsoncares.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020