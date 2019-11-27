Guest Book View Sign Service Information Crain and Sons Funeral Home - Bogalusa 809 East Third Street Bogalusa , LA 70427 (985)-735-5361 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Springhill Baptist Church 47239 Hwy. 1072 Franklinton , LA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Springhill Baptist Church 47239 Hwy. 1072 Franklinton , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Morgan Erwin, age 81 and a resident of Franklinton died late Tuesday night November 26, 2019 at Good Samaritan Living Center. She was born and raised in the San Pedro Community and grew up attending San Pedro Missionary Baptist Church. She then was a longtime member of Springhill Southern Baptist Church and later had been attending First Baptist Church of Franklinton. Helen was born with a servant's heart which guided her throughout her life. She enjoyed ministering to those close to her and all the other people she met. Helen adored her family and grandchildren as well as other children outside her family that she loved dearly and she enjoyed spending time with them as much as she could. Survived by: 2 Daughters and Sons in law: Pam and Alan Stafford of Franklinton, Becky and Paul Usprich of Ponchatoula; Son and Daughter in law: Scott and Jennifer Erwin of Baton Rouge; 5 Grandchildren and Spouses: Will and Claire Stafford, Erin and Jon Allen, John Phillip St. Cyr, Lily Erwin, Anna Erwin; 4 Great-grandchildren: Liam, Selah, Sammy, Audry; Brother and Sister in law: Ben and Christine Morgan of Virginia; Sister in law: Diane Morgan of the San Pedro Community. Also numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Silton Erwin, parents Iddo Morgan and Della Givens Morgan, sisters Charline Miller, Evelyn Stafford, brothers Clayton Morgan, Glynn Morgan. Visitation will be at Springhill Baptist Church (47239 Hwy. 1072, Franklinton, LA) on Saturday November 30th from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A funeral service will be held in the church at 11:00 am Saturday with Rev. Pete Williams and Rev. Joey Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Springhill-Magee Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations to the Acts 1:8 Fund of First Baptist Church of Franklinton (950 Self Street, Franklinton, LA 70438). Pallbearers: Will Stafford, John Philip St. Cyr, Jon Allen, Paul Usprich, Alan Stafford, Justin Dorsett, Barrett Bateman. Honorary Pallbearers are Liam Stafford, Selah Stafford, Sammy Allen, Audry Allen, Emmitt Dorsett, Ella Dorsett. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2019

