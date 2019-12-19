Baton Rouge lost an extraordinary, vivacious redhead on December 17, 2019, Helen Dulin Nix, born August 3, 1918 on a farm near Pembroke, Kentucky. A teen during the Great Depression, she married Thomas "Nick" Nix, at 19, "The first city slicker I met", and never looked back. In WWII, she sneaked into the Panama Canal zone to be near her buck private husband. She accompanied him through 40 moves in over the 40 years before his death in Atlanta, when she was only 59. She returned to Baton Rouge to be near her daughter, and served as house mother for Phi Mu sorority at LSU for 10 years while pursuing her passion for ballroom dancing. She returned to LSU to serve as housemother for Sigma Epsilon fraternity for 9 years. She self-published a book of her life stories, credited her gym membership at Womens Wellness Center for maintaining her health and providing her with a continuing stream of new friends and interesting people. Mom lived independently with the help of wonderful neighbors, until 101. She drove until her 100th birthday, and outlived her five younger siblings. She is survived by her children Helen Moock (Mike) of Baton Rouge, Donald Nix (Peggy) of Arlington, TX, grandchildren Clay Moock (Trisha) of Haughton,LA, Troy Moock (Aubre) of Bullard, TX, Page Nix (Tish) of Arlington,TX, and Erica Nix (Lauren) of Austin, TX and 7 great grandchildren, many nephews and nieces, cousins, great neighbors, and the friends she didn't outlive. A private family memorial will be held at a later date on the farm in Kentucky where she was born.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019