The Advocate Obituaries
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Hwy
Baton Rouge, LA
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
Helen Oswald Messina, age 77, a resident of Denham Springs, La, passed away on December 10, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Born in Orange, Texas, Helen lived most of her life in South Carolina and Baton Rouge. Helen was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother (Maw Maw Icee), cook, friend, coworker, sister, sister-in-law and slot buddy. Helen is remembered by so many for her good cooking and her spirited, loud, cheering at ballgames. Helen is survived by her children, Blake, Laurie, Randy and Ricky Messina; her grandchildren, Randy, Corey and Hollie Messina, Cody and Candice Fletcher, Brennan, Andrew and Ashley Messina, Anthony and Nicholas Messina, and Cortney Christian Brabham; her great-grandchildren are Harper, Brynn, Presley, Beckham, Olivia, and Hayden Messina, and Lane Fletcher. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Catherine Drafts and her father, David Francis Oswald. Visiting hours will take place on December 14, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA from 11AM with funeral services beginning at 2PM. Burial will immediately follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be her seven grandsons, Randy, Cody, Corey, Brennan, Andrew, Anthony, and Nic. Our family would like to thank all of you for your support and continued care through this time, it means everything, Thank you.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
