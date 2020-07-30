Helen Parker Jones entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2020 at the age of 69. Survived by her spouse, Junius Jones, Jr.; daughters, Troynette Collins and Cheryl Birch; sisters, Ruby Jones and Beverly Roberts; brothers, Felton Parker, Jr. and Gary Parker; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother and father; 3 sisters; 3 brothers and 1 son-in-law. Visitation Saturday, August 1, 2020 9:00 am to 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Rev. Eric Shaffer officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.