Helen Paul, age 83, a resident of Prairieville, Louisiana, passed away at home with loved ones on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Helen, a devoted wife to the late William Paul, spent most of her married life in Bristol, Rhode Island raising four sons, Brian, David, Donald and William. Helen graduated from North Providence High School in 1955, and after receiving a degree in Administration from Johnson & Wales went on to pursue a rich career working in various industries including Providence Gas Co, American Tourister, Bristol School System and Tilden-Thurber Jewelers. Helen will always be remembered for her keen sense of style, giving nature, and devotion to friends and family. Helen is survived by her brother Donald Dexter, sons Brian, David (wife Laurie) and William (wife Lelania), and six grandchildren, David, Bradley, Jennae, Sadie, Carissa and Shanna. She is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Mary Dexter, husband William and son Donald. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, June 11, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm followed by a graveside service at 2:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2020.