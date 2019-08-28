Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Prokop 'Sis' Ray. View Sign Service Information Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Homes - Hammond 12012 US 190 Hammond , LA 70401 (225)-567-1884 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs Funeral service 10:00 AM United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs Send Flowers Obituary

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 80, Helen went to be with her Lord and is now walking the beautiful streets of Heaven. She was a dedicated and devoted member of the United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs. Helen was a true woman of God and was a shining example of how to truly serve God and others. She always felt extremely blessed and would often share her blessings with those in need. Helen was the Matriarch of her family, always there to comfort you with a laugh, hug, or a good meal. She was a selfless and remarkable woman who had a pure heart of gold, a true blessing to everyone. Being a true provider, Helen loved to serve and was willing to feed anyone, such as her UPS and FedEx drivers. She had a quick wit about her with a great sense of humor, along with a laugh that anyone could recognize. In her younger years, Helen adored going fishing and truly missed doing so in her later years. She was truly a remarkable gift from God and is already so missed by all who loved and knew her. Helen is survived by her daughter, Barbara and husband Craig Thibodeaux; sons, Julius 'Jules' J. III and wife Beth Prokop, R. Michael and wife Debbie Prokop, and Alex S. and wife Kim Prokop; grandchildren, Corey Prokop, Mary Prokop, Dr. Fanasy and John David Jefcoat, Amanda and Dyson Germany, Chad and Julie Yeager, Priscilla and Frank Shaffett, Valerie Farve, Lauren and Jack Lay, Bryson Prokop, Buren Prokop, Emily and Dewey Sibley, Brittany and Rene Leblanc, Alex Reno, and Weston Thibodeaux; great grandchildren, Addie, Ethan, Whitman, Eiley, Riley, Landon, Bre'anna, Conner, Hunter, Dylan, Magan, Angela, Addison, Avery, Ames, Elijah, Brenden, Kinley; sisters, Norma Lee Sykes Stewart and Elaine Sykes McCullen. She is also survived by The Ray Family, Claude Ray, Sr; Earl and Darilyn Ray Family; Daryl and Kay Ray Family; Pamela and Dwayne Franklin Family; Claude Jr and Kellye Ray Family; and Charissa and Joe Buckley Family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Julius J. Prokop Jr; son, Edward J. Prokop; great granddaughter, Leighton Dianne Sibley; parents, Robert B. Sykes Jr and Mamie Kinchen Sykes; maternal grandparents, Robert Edward Kinchen Sr and Edna Owens Kinchen; paternal grandparents, Robert B. Sykes Sr and Mary Hoyt Sykes Riggs; and brothers, E.L. Sykes, Tommy Ray Sykes, and Earl Malcom Sykes. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs in honor of Mrs. Helen. 