Helen R. Desselle, age 77, of Zachary, passed away peacefully Nov. 1, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Helen was born on May 25, 1943 in Pineville, LA. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired from Winn Dixie. Helen enjoyed gardening, playing cards, pokeno and dominos with friends and going on church bus trips with the Prime Timers from First Baptist Church of Zachary. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ronald J. "Ronnie" Desselle. Son, Glen A. Desselle and wife, Kelly and a daughter, Karen Desselle Wesson and husband, Darian. Grandchildren, Jessica Neal, Ashton Hayes, Anthony Desselle, and Kristen Avocato and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leopold "Lep" and Duna J. Reech and brother, Ray Paul Reech, Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, 550 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70806 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Special thanks to Jason and Michelle Gwyn for all their help, love and support during the past few months and also to Jennifer with Clarity Hospice Hospital. Memorial Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home in Zachary from 4 pm until service at 5:30 pm conducted by Chaplain Geary Williams. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.