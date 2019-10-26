Helen Ruth Kinney Lamberth passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 73. Helen was a native of Memphis, TN, where she graduated from Immaculate Conception High School. Helen was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for 26 years until retiring with her husband James "Jim" Lamberth to Iuka, MS. Helen was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Helen enjoyed cooking, entertaining, spending time with her family and friends, watching her grandchildren grow, and relaxing on the back patio at the beloved lake house. Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jim Lamberth and brother, Paul Kinney. She is survived by her sons Chris Lamberth and spouse Kristine, and Jason Lamberth and spouse Jill, grandchildren Morgan, Riley, Abbie, Jude, and Max Lamberth, great-grandchild Keaton Lamberth, and brothers Don and John Kinney. Visitation will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5688 Poplar Ave, Memphis TN on Tuesday, October 29, from 10 A.M-11:30 A.M., followed by religious service and burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019