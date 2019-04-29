The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Helen "Nannie" Sanchez Ballard, born May 30, 1923 and went to be with the LORD on April 27, 2019. She was a resident of Denham Springs, and a member of Hebron Baptist Church. She was a special lady who never met a stranger. At 95 she loved sharing her life stories about the LORD and all He's done for her. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Helen is survived by her son, Ronald K. Ballard (Darlene); daughter, Brenda Ballard McMorris; grandchildren, Holleigh G. Crow (Brett), Valmon E. McMorris (Nikki), Todd R. Ballard, Jr.; great grandchildren, Korie McMorris, Londyn McMorris, Trent Crow and Vance Crow. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard J. and Eula D. Sanchez and sons, Terry G, Ballard and Todd R. Ballard, Sr. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home, in Baton Rouge, at 1:00 pm with a service at 2:00 pm conducted by Bro. Charley Westbrook. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be family members. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2019
