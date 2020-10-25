1/2
Helen Tallent Lard
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Tallent Lard, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on November 6, 1929 in Shelton, Washington. Helen graduated from the University of Washington with a B.S. in Nursing at Swedish Hospital, Seattle in 1952. In that same year she met and married her husband, Ira C. Lard of Maringouin, LA. Helen enjoyed reading and cherished many bridge games with her friends. She is survived by two daughters, Christine (J.W.) Tate and Sarah (Kerry) LeCocq; a son, Michael Lard; a sister, Geraldine Bartlett; five grandchildren, Nolan (Erica), Nicki (Brad), MacKenzie, Kylie (Matthew), Colin; three great-grandchildren, Dalton, Julliana and Chloe Grace. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Ira and her parents, James and Carolena Tallent of Bremerton, Washington. A special thanks to Audubon Hospice and her loving caregivers Dee, Tangia, Michelle, Lamonika, Tamika, Rita, Dana and Barbara. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Memorial service
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved