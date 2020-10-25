Helen Tallent Lard, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on April 14, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born on November 6, 1929 in Shelton, Washington. Helen graduated from the University of Washington with a B.S. in Nursing at Swedish Hospital, Seattle in 1952. In that same year she met and married her husband, Ira C. Lard of Maringouin, LA. Helen enjoyed reading and cherished many bridge games with her friends. She is survived by two daughters, Christine (J.W.) Tate and Sarah (Kerry) LeCocq; a son, Michael Lard; a sister, Geraldine Bartlett; five grandchildren, Nolan (Erica), Nicki (Brad), MacKenzie, Kylie (Matthew), Colin; three great-grandchildren, Dalton, Julliana and Chloe Grace. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Ira and her parents, James and Carolena Tallent of Bremerton, Washington. A special thanks to Audubon Hospice and her loving caregivers Dee, Tangia, Michelle, Lamonika, Tamika, Rita, Dana and Barbara. A memorial service will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd. from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
.