On the first day of Spring, March 21, 2019, an angel on earth, Helen Voshberg Zumo, earned her wings. She was born on September 28, 1924, and was the mother of five children. In later life, she attended LSU, ran for political office, authored a book, graduated from Culinary Arts School, worked in kitchens on oil rigs in the Gulf, received a CNA and worked as a caregiver into her nineties. She loved people, gardening, camping, reading and spending time with her family. Always thinking of others, she donated her body to the LSU Medical School. As such, there will be no funeral service. There will be a private memorial service for immediate family at a later date. She is survived by her children - Patricia Zumo Ducote (husband Mike); Gearldine Zumo Fontenot; Shirley Zumo Link (husband Tommy); Jesse Zumo; and John Zumo (wife Dianna); twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren.