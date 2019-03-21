Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Waguespack Borne. View Sign

Helen Waguespack Borne, a native of Reserve and resident of Baton Rouge passed away Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by her sons Stanley and Dennis Borne (Denise); daughters, Paulette Virnich, Judy Hartmann (Don), Amy Ryan (Gene); sisters, Irene Monica and Caroline Monroe; brother, Walter Waguespack; grandchildren, Holly Millet, Jason, Michael, and Elizabeth Borne; Matt and Mark Virnich, Anne Freeman and Katie Harrison; Heather Bagala; Jessica Loupe and Ashley Brown; Courtney Bramley, Whitney, Anne-Marie, and Benjamin Ryan. She is also survived by great-grandchildren; Brittany; Bryson and Brianna; Bentley and Baylen; Gabriel and Samuel; Anthony and Micah; Madelyn, Matthew, Miley, and Michael; and Kamryn and Jonah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Whitney Borne, Sr.; son, Whitney Borne Jr.; parents, Benjamin & Marie Waguespack; brother, Benjamin Waguespack, Jr.; grandson, Stanley Borne Jr. and son-in-law, Tom Virnich. Visitation will be on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 am until a Mass of Christian burial at 12 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church in Reserve, LA. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services is in charge of the funeral arrangements.

1870 Cabanose Ave

Lutcher , LA 70071

