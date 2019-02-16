Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helena Buoy Hawkins Russell. View Sign

Helena Buoy Hawkins Russell, 93, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Okey Lee Hawkins and Maxwell M. Russell entered into eternal rest Friday, February 15, 2019.The family will receive friends Sunday, February 17, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., NORTH AREA CHAPEL, 2119 Dorchester Road from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 in St. John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. Johns Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Her committal will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. Helena was born January 8, 1926 in Port Allen, Louisiana, daughter of Ben N. Bouy and Lillian Tregne' Bouy. Helena was a retired South Carlina Federal Credit Union Branch Manager and formerly worked at Sears. She was a very active member of St. John's Catholic Church. Helena was a member of the ladies guild, Bible Study and volunteer at the food bank. She was involved in anything that went on in the church. She was also active in the neighborhood Civic Club. She is survived by her son, Terry Lee Hawkins of North Charleston, SC; daughter, Sheryl Lynn Britton (Tom) of Palm City, FL; two grandsons, Christopher Britton (Yessica) of Palm City, FL, Kevin Britton of Palm City, FL; stepson, Michael Russell of North Charleston, SC, numerous step-grandchildren and her beloved dog "Pepper." In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her stepson Kenneth Russell, great-grandson Sebastian Britton, two brothers and five sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint John's Catholic Church, 3921 St. John's Avenue, North Charleston, SC, 29405.

2119 Dorchester Road

North Charleston , SC 29405

