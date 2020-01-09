|
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jefferson United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson United Methodist Church
Helene Elizabeth (Pat) Worthy passed away Sunday, January 5, at the age of 90 as a result of complications from hip surgery. Pat was a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was born February 10, 1929, in Breslau, Germany, now Wroclaw, Poland, to Elisabeth and Karl Schmele. She was one of five siblings. Pat is survived by daughters Karin Smith (Richard), Warrensburg, MO, Julia Cummings (Wally), Covington, LA, son Mark Worthy (D'Ette), Baton Rouge, LA, seven grandchildren, Stephanie Marx (James), Gladstone, MO, Kristin Meyer (Mark), Lee's Summit, MO, Adrienne Coppock (Chris), Bradenton, FL, Dorian Cummings, Mandeville, LA, Stephanie Cummings, Mandeville, LA, Chet Worthy (Brooke), Baton Rouge, LA, Landon Worthy, Torrance, CA and 11 great-grandchildren, Alex, Jennifer and Luke Marx, Gladstone, MO, Jane, Clara and Isaac Meyer, Lee's Summit, MO, Zoe, Ella and Nathaniel Coppock, Bradenton, FL, Johnny and Bryce Taylor, Mandeville, LA, sister Christa Helgert, Germany, sisters-in-law Betty Zeagler, Winfield, LA, Jan Worthy, Jackson, LA, Erika Hartmann, Germany. Pat was united in marriage to Walter Worthy (deceased) June 12, 1955 in Neu Ulm, Germany. Upon completion of his tour of duty in the army, they returned to Louisiana where Walter completed the Baptist Theological Seminary in New Orleans and became ordained as a minister in the United Methodist Church. For many years Pat served as a devoted pastor's wife, church organist and leader of various committees furthering the message of Christian love. When Walter accepted the Protestant Chaplin's position at the State Hospital in Jackson, LA, Pat accepted a position as a social worker. She dedicated herself wholeheartedly to teaching cooking classes and life skills to countless patients during her tenure. In mid-life Pat took up the game of tennis. She became quite accomplished at the sport, participating regularly in local and regional tournaments as well as establishing numerous life long friendships. Pat loved the kitchen and was an outstanding cook. She had the ability to take an ordinary recipe, adding her own special touches to make it extraordinary! Her love of cooking led her to opening the Brown Bag restaurant in Baton Rouge. Above all, Pat loved her family. She was truly a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She took these relationships seriously always striving to make them better and stronger. She considered these her greatest gift from God, always giving him the glory. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 am at Jefferson United Methodist Church,10328 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. The family will receive friends from 9 am until service time at the church. Interment will follow at the Jackson Cemetery, Jackson, LA. Memorial contributions may be made to the , local food pantry or animal shelter. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020
