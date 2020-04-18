Helene Shahan Forester died on April 13, 2020 at Ochsner Hospital in Slidell. She was born on July 26, 1922 in Attala, AL, raised in Clearwater, FL but spent most of her life in Baton Rouge. While attending LSU, she met her future husband, Robert James Forester, marrying him after his return from WWII. They raised three sons and a daughter in Baton Rouge, all four of whom attended LSU. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for close to 40 years, serving on numerous church committees such as Bereavement, Angels of Mercy, Manna Givers, and Confirmation. An accomplished artist and member of the Baton Rouge Art League, she painted in oils and water colors and fired china paintings in her kiln. She was a member of the Colonial Study Group, Perennials Garden club, Orchid Club and was a past member of the Busy Bees exercise group. She was an avid fisherwoman and could stay out all day long but in her later years she loved to raise monarch butterflies. Eggs and caterpillars, up to 40 or 50 at a time, would be placed in an observation cage outside her patio window. Many a time was a friend sent out on an emergency errand to buy more milkweed for the voracious caterpillars. Releasing the butterflies brought great joy to her and was done with much fanfare, typical of the enthusiasm she had for life itself. Helene was preceded in death by her husband Robert, and is survived by sons John and wife Peggy, Rob and wife Charlene, Tim and daughter, Helene, grandsons Bill, Tommy, Jonathan and David, and great grandchildren Jesse, Patrick, Jase, Colin, Mignon, Helene, Marguerite, and Florence. A graveside service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens was conducted on April 15 by Father Cleo Milano of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Please pray for the joyful repose of Helene's soul.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.