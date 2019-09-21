Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene Wilna Smith "Willie" Irwin. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Send Flowers Obituary

Helene Wilna "Willie" Smith Irwin passed away September 19, 2019 unexpectedly and peacefully in her home from natural causes. The world has lost a strong force of energy, personality, and wit. She was born in 1938, in Baton Rouge, LA, where she attended Baton Rouge High School (Class of 1955). She graduated from SMU where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and lifelong supporter. She remained in Dallas, raised her family, then returning to her hometown in 1998 where she lived out her years. She was very active in church, Highland Park UMC in Dallas and then First UMC of Baton Rouge. She was very musical, playing several instruments, singing in choirs, and was quite the actress, participating in local theater plays. She worked and volunteered for various church and civic organizations, throughout her life. She was an avid bridge player and was active in two different bridge groups. She is survived by her three daughters: Kelly (Trey) Heatly, Wendy (Chris) Anastasiou and Bonnie Pernia; six grandchildren: John and Kevin Thomas, Nick and Will Heatly, and Helene and Sophia Anastasiou. She also leaves behind many friends in Dallas, and those she met through church, bridge, and her independent living community. Thank you to the staff at Williamsburg Senior Living Community for making her last few years so wonderful for her. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday September 25, 2019 at First UMC of Baton Rouge (930 North Blvd, Baton Rouge) from 10:00 am until a Memorial Service at 11:00 am. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in her honor to First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge or to Friends of LPB. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, 2019

