Hendricks E. Veron, Jr., age 83, passed away on November 23, 2020 at the Ochsner West Bank Hospital from complications of multiple illnesses. He was a native of Lutcher, LA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ina S. Veron; his children, Brent Veron, Greg (Becky) Veron, Melissa (Jimmy), Tessa (Jerry) Poche and Dean (Wendy) Veron; his brothers, Neil and Daniel; his sisters, Lynette and Marilyn; his grandchildren, Josh, Ryan, Leigh, Mallory, Christie, Meagan, Corey, Dylan, Jared, Cameron, Gage, Chelsea, Brooke and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hendricks E. Veron, Sr. and Cecile Octavie Gaudet; his brother Gaston Veron, and his son-in-law, Byron Madere. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

