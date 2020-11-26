1/1
Hendricks E. Veron Jr.
Hendricks E. Veron, Jr., age 83, passed away on November 23, 2020 at the Ochsner West Bank Hospital from complications of multiple illnesses. He was a native of Lutcher, LA. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ina S. Veron; his children, Brent Veron, Greg (Becky) Veron, Melissa (Jimmy), Tessa (Jerry) Poche and Dean (Wendy) Veron; his brothers, Neil and Daniel; his sisters, Lynette and Marilyn; his grandchildren, Josh, Ryan, Leigh, Mallory, Christie, Meagan, Corey, Dylan, Jared, Cameron, Gage, Chelsea, Brooke and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hendricks E. Veron, Sr. and Cecile Octavie Gaudet; his brother Gaston Veron, and his son-in-law, Byron Madere. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Rose Lynn Funeral Services has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rose Lynn Funeral Services
1870 Cabanose Ave
Lutcher, LA 70071
(225) 869-0000
