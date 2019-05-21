Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henri Sue Mahaffey. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Henri Sue Mahaffey, 92 years young, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1926 in Silver Creek, MS and resided in Greenwell Springs, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved music and playing the piano and organ in church and at home, which gave her much joy. She is survived by her children, Susan Mahaffey of Greenwell Springs, and Paul Randy Mahaffey and wife Cynthia of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Kyla Mahaffey; sister, Edna Earle Guynes of Mendenhall, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Mahaffey; parents, Henry Coleman Lane and Edna Thompson Lane from Lawrence County, MS; and sister, Ramelle Moody of Oklahoma. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst East Funeral Home, 11000 Florida Blvd., on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until a service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Pallbearers will be Milton Baker, Nolan Savoy, Chuck Dixon, Randall Neely, and honorary pallbearer Gene Branch. The family would like to thank the staff at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice for their care and compassion. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 21 to May 23, 2019

