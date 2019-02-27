Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henrietta Lard. View Sign

Henrietta Lard passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 at the Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was 71. Henrietta was a graduate of Shady Grove High School in Saline, Louisiana. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree and Master's degree from Southern University, Baton Rouge, LA. She earned her PhD degree from Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York. Her career as an educator involved work in Syracuse, New York, Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, LA, Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA and the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. Henrietta leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Cydney McKnight, her brother Norman, her sisters Orene Brooks, Pecola Scott (Robert), Maeteal Jordan, Lue Evelyn Square (Herman), one sister-in-law Katie L. Loyd. She is also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2019 at New Beginning Baptist Church, located at 7815 White Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70811. Rev. Donald R. Hunter, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in Shady Grove Memorial Garden Cemetery on Cabin Creek Road in Saline, Louisiana. Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., is in charge of the arrangements.

