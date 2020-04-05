The Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Henrietta Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henrietta Weathers Jones


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henrietta Weathers Jones Obituary
Henrietta Weathers Jones, age 92, a native of Albemarle, NC was born on March 11, 1928. Henrietta was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, she passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 26, 2020 surrounded by loving family in her home. A wonderful woman, Henrietta was a rock to Jack E. Jones from the day he left for WWll and remained as such through the rest of their lives. She'd planned on being a nurse but was curtailed by the Great War and from there worked over 30 years in the LSU cotton fiber lab. An incredible woman. Being an avid lover of both Louisiana State University, and its athletic program, she remained unwavering when carving any time required to ensure watching all sporting events in their entirety. And as a testament to her love for their stellar academics, her name will remain listed on the Jack E. And Henrietta Jones Professorship. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda J. Burdette; and her grandsons, Christopher Alan Burdette Jr. and Earl Taylor Burdette. The funeral was held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henrietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Download Now