Henrietta Weathers Jones, age 92, a native of Albemarle, NC was born on March 11, 1928. Henrietta was a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, she passed away peacefully from natural causes on March 26, 2020 surrounded by loving family in her home. A wonderful woman, Henrietta was a rock to Jack E. Jones from the day he left for WWll and remained as such through the rest of their lives. She'd planned on being a nurse but was curtailed by the Great War and from there worked over 30 years in the LSU cotton fiber lab. An incredible woman. Being an avid lover of both Louisiana State University, and its athletic program, she remained unwavering when carving any time required to ensure watching all sporting events in their entirety. And as a testament to her love for their stellar academics, her name will remain listed on the Jack E. And Henrietta Jones Professorship. She is survived by her daughter, Lynda J. Burdette; and her grandsons, Christopher Alan Burdette Jr. and Earl Taylor Burdette. The funeral was held Monday, March 30, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020