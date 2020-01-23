Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henrietta Williams. View Sign Service Information Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge , LA 70811 (225)-357-2675 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge , LA 70811 View Map Service 11:00 AM Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge , LA 70811 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Henrietta Williams was bom in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 4, 1949. She departed this life on January 18, 2020, at her home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was born to the union of the late Robert Williams, Sr. and the late Marietta (Roberson) Williams. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized at the Gloryland Baptist Church in Baton Rouge by the late Rev. J. D. Lands. Henrietta was educated in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system. Choctaw Elementary, Capitol Jr. High and Capitol Senior High, where she graduated with honors in 1967. In the summer of 1967, she entered Southern University and in 1970 graduated from the Education Department with a major in English and a minor in Social Studies. In the fall of 1970, she was hired by the Ascension Parish School Board as an English and Social Studies Teacher. Several years later she would be hired by the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board where she would work until her retirement. During tenure as a teacher, she earned a Master's Degree and 30 hours above the Master's in secondary education. Henrietta was devoted and loving daughter and a caring sister. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted brother Robert Williams, Jr. (Aerice) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, three (3) nephews; Robert Cantrail Williams (Carrie) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ralph Benjamin Williams (Regina) of Gonzales, Louisiana, Randall Scott Williams of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; grand-niece; Sade Jean Williams of Gonzales, Louisiana, grand-nephew; Justin Ralph Williams of Gonzales, Louisiana and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Henrietta was preceded in death by her parents Robert Williams, Sr. and Marietta (Roberson) Williams. Paternal-grandparents; Henry Williams, Sr. and Della (Taylor) Williams. Maternal- grandparents; Rev. Matthew J. Roberson and Adella (Phillips) Roberson. Services, Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70811, Visitation on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00 am until services at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in the Winnfield Memorial Park

