Henry 'Lemon' Young Jr.

Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Henry "Lemon" Young, Jr. a native of Clinton, Louisiana and a resident of Slaughter, Louisiana died on Sunday, April 21, 2019 at 8:05 p.m. He was a retired operator. He was 91. Visiting will be Friday, April 26, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA, 70722. Funeral services will be Saturday, April 27, 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 Hwy 409, Slaughter, LA, 70777, Dr. James M. Turner, pastor. He is survived by daughter, Sandra Y. Kelly; son-in-law, Jerry L. Kelly, three granddaughters Nikisha, Jherica, and Jermiser Kelly. One great grandson, Alex McFadden, IV. Five brothers, two aunts, a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2019
