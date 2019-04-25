Henry 'Uncle Judge' Morgan

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry 'Uncle Judge' Morgan.
Service Information
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA
70767
(225)-383-2001
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Grants Westside Funeral Services
1151 Louisiana Avenue
PORT ALLEN, LA 70767
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Emma Zion Baptist Church
Melville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

A native of Ravenswood, LA and resident of Washington, DC, he died on April 7, 2019, at age 99. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday, April 26th from noon until 6pm, and resume on Saturday from 9am until service at 11am at Emma Zion Baptist Church, Melville, LA. He is survived by, his son, Charles Morgan Berry; daughter, Henrietta Morgan Bennett (LeAnthony); grandson, Chad Boyd; Godson, Isaiah Richardson; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Voltaire and Cecelia Morgan and eleven siblings.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.