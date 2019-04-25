A native of Ravenswood, LA and resident of Washington, DC, he died on April 7, 2019, at age 99. Visiting at Grant's Westside Funeral Services on Friday, April 26th from noon until 6pm, and resume on Saturday from 9am until service at 11am at Emma Zion Baptist Church, Melville, LA. He is survived by, his son, Charles Morgan Berry; daughter, Henrietta Morgan Bennett (LeAnthony); grandson, Chad Boyd; Godson, Isaiah Richardson; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Voltaire and Cecelia Morgan and eleven siblings.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019