A native of Woodville, Miss., he died Monday, June 13, 2011, at his home in Baton Rouge. He was 70. Visiting at Shiloh Baptist Church on Monday, June 20, from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Charles T. Smith, pastor. Interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Survived by a daughter, Lisa Massenburg; sons, Leon Raymond, Henry Raymond Jr. and Frank Raymond; sister, Gladys Woodruff; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Desselle Funeral Home, (225) 383-8891.



