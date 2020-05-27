Henry Andrew "The Griff" Griffen
1953 - 2020
Henry Andrew Griffen, "The Griff", born August 12, 1953, went to be with the Lord May 18, 2020 at the of age 66. He was a fixture at Walmart for years putting smiles on everyone's face, customer and coworker alike. He is survived by a son, Kareem Griffen; a daughter, Tonya Barker; a sister, Jacqueline Keys (Willie); and a granddaughter, Shynia Barker. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 29 in a small family service.

Published in The Advocate from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
