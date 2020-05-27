Henry Andrew Griffen, "The Griff", born August 12, 1953, went to be with the Lord May 18, 2020 at the of age 66. He was a fixture at Walmart for years putting smiles on everyone's face, customer and coworker alike. He is survived by a son, Kareem Griffen; a daughter, Tonya Barker; a sister, Jacqueline Keys (Willie); and a granddaughter, Shynia Barker. A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 29 in a small family service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store