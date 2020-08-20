1/1
Henry Barrilleaux
1942 - 2020
Mr. Henry Barrilleaux, a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, passed away Wednesday, August 19. Mr. Henry was born December 18, 1942 in Jeanerette, Louisiana to Joseph Leonard and Mary Louise Barrilleaux. Henry served proudly in the United States Army and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Baker where he was a Deacon for over 40 years; he retired from Honeywell in 2001. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved God and his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay Barrilleaux; two sons, Ronnie (Toni) and Robert (Jennifer) Barrilleaux; grandchildren, Kody (Berlyn) Sibley, Callie and Emery Barrilleaux; and two great-grandchildren, Berkley and Brewyn Sibley; one brother, Randy Barrilleaux. Preceded in death by daughter, Kathy Barrilleaux; brother, Charles Barrilleaux and granddaughter, Jourdan Sibley. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., on Friday, August 21, from 12:00 pm until service time of 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
21
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
AUG
21
Interment
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
