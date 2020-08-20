Mr. Henry Barrilleaux, a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish, passed away Wednesday, August 19. Mr. Henry was born December 18, 1942 in Jeanerette, Louisiana to Joseph Leonard and Mary Louise Barrilleaux. Henry served proudly in the United States Army and was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Baker where he was a Deacon for over 40 years; he retired from Honeywell in 2001. He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved God and his family. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay Barrilleaux; two sons, Ronnie (Toni) and Robert (Jennifer) Barrilleaux; grandchildren, Kody (Berlyn) Sibley, Callie and Emery Barrilleaux; and two great-grandchildren, Berkley and Brewyn Sibley; one brother, Randy Barrilleaux. Preceded in death by daughter, Kathy Barrilleaux; brother, Charles Barrilleaux and granddaughter, Jourdan Sibley. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., on Friday, August 21, from 12:00 pm until service time of 2:00 pm. Interment will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

