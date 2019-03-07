Henry "Copper" Coleman Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 as the result of an automobile accident. He was 39, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Memorial Service on Saturday March 9, 2019 at Oakley Street Church of Christ, 1515 Oakley St., Thibodaux, LA at 11:00am. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland, St., Thibodaux, LA (985)447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019