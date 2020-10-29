Henry Edward Chiles was born March 28, 1936 in Demopolis Alabama and was a resident of Baton Rouge. Henry went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 25, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Sears and served as a volunteer for Southeast Ministries. As a faithful member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Trustee and a Deacon. Henry loved watching sports and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by 3 sons, Rob (Becky) Robertson, Hank (Jan) Chiles, and Doug Chiles; daughter, Gerri (Jim) Delatte; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Pat Minus, and numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60+ years, Gwen Chiles; his parents, brother, and 2 sisters. Social Distance Visitation will be at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Sunday, November 1 from 2:00-3:00 and the Memorial Service will begin at 3 pm. Please wear a mask. He will be buried in a family cemetery in Epes, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Broadmoor Baptist Church at 9755 Goodwood Blvd, 70815 or www.broadmoorbaptist.com.