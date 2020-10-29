1/1
Henry Edward Chiles
1936 - 2020
Henry Edward Chiles was born March 28, 1936 in Demopolis Alabama and was a resident of Baton Rouge. Henry went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 25, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from Sears and served as a volunteer for Southeast Ministries. As a faithful member of Broadmoor Baptist Church, he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Trustee and a Deacon. Henry loved watching sports and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by 3 sons, Rob (Becky) Robertson, Hank (Jan) Chiles, and Doug Chiles; daughter, Gerri (Jim) Delatte; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Pat Minus, and numerous nieces and nephews. Henry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60+ years, Gwen Chiles; his parents, brother, and 2 sisters. Social Distance Visitation will be at Broadmoor Baptist Church, Sunday, November 1 from 2:00-3:00 and the Memorial Service will begin at 3 pm. Please wear a mask. He will be buried in a family cemetery in Epes, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Broadmoor Baptist Church at 9755 Goodwood Blvd, 70815 or www.broadmoorbaptist.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Broadmoor Baptist Church
NOV
1
Memorial service
03:00 PM
