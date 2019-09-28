|
|
Henry Gerald Guay, age 91, a resident of Pearl at Jamestown, passed away on September 26th, 2019. Henry was born on August 12th, 1928 in New Bedford, MA. He graduated from UMass, Dartmouth with a BS in textile chemistry and a master's from the University of Akron. Henry started his work career at the Acushnet company. He moved to Akron, Ohio where he worked for the Goodyear. Henry eventually moved to Peoria IL, where he worked for Caterpillar for 17 years. Henry married Constance Poole in 1949. They had five children, Gerald (Cathy), Peter (Helen), Christopher (Terry), Dianna (Dale), and Philip (Susan). He has 11 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Connie, and his brothers Norman and Roger. A visitation service is being held Monday September 30th from 5-8 pm at the Resthaven Gardens funeral home at 11817 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge LA. Interment will be held in New Bedford MA next spring. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association in Henry's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019