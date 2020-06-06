Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2:55 a.m., Henry Glynn Pylant, a devoted loving husband and father, passed away peacefully at the age of 92 in the Baton Rouge General Medical Center – Bluebonnet. He was born in 1928 in downtown Baton Rouge, LA. Henry graduated Baton Rouge High School in 1944, then attended LSU earning a B.S. in Civil Engineering by 1950. During his time at LSU, he served in the U.S. Army, HQ & SV Co. 64th Engineer Topographic Battalion, and was stationed at Fort Lawton, WA. From his army experience, he proudly earned two medals, a World War II Victory medal and an Army of Occupation medal, after being stationed in Japan. After his college and army years, he then worked 32 enjoyable years for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, retiring in 1982. He worked a short time with his wife in real estate, but found he missed engineering, and returned to work as a civil engineer for the East Baton Rouge City-Parish Dept. of Public Works until his second and final retirement in 2009. He was an active member of the Louisiana Engineering Society and many other professional engineering organizations. Throughout his life, Henry enjoyed many hobbies including bicycling around Baton Rouge, fishing, traveling, watching and attending numerous sporting events, as he was an avid LSU fan. He was often found listening to big band and acoustic guitar music, and reading the daily newspaper, particularly the comics because he loved a good laugh. Henry learned carpentry from his father and loved wooden craft projects, one of which included making and flying model airplanes with his army buddies in a park while stationed in Japan. He loved telling stories from his childhood, army life, and travels, and had a story for almost any topic. Henry was adored by his friends and within the community. He was a devout Christian and supported many ministries. Henry is survived by his three loving daughters and their significant others, Barbara L. Pylant and husband, F. Michael Williams, both of Franklin, TN; Suzanne E. Pylant of Marietta, GA; and Michelle D. Pylant of Baton Rouge, LA and her fiancé, Manuel A. Diaz-Roman of Tampa, FL. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Julia Knight Pylant; parents, Henry Oscar Pylant and Chrystel McKenzie Pylant; younger sister, Barbara Jeanne Pylant Parker; and younger brother, Oscar Edwin Pylant. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 11:00 am until services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Suzanne E. Pylant, Clay Pylant, William Parker, Jr., Daniel Parker, Manuel A. Diaz-Roman and F. Michael Williams. Masks or facial covering is recommended for attendees due to COVID 19.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store