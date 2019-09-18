Henry Grady Smith, Jr. ("Grady"), age 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Baton Rouge. Grady was born July 13, 1946 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Henry Grady Smith, Sr. and Gwendolyn Greer Smith, the first of four children. He was a 1964 graduate of Baker High School and later graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in chemical engineering followed by a Juris Doctor degree in law. Grady was a person of ideas and adventure with a special fondness for Asia, where he engaged in business development. Grady is survived by his son Christopher Grady Smith (Lauren) and grandson Kevin Michael Smith of Spring, Texas, brother David Smith (Mary) of Houston, Texas, sister Traci Smith Perez (Rick) of New Orleans and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Dr. Randall J Smith Sr. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date to reminisce, grieve, chat and celebrate Grady's life.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019