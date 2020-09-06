Henry Guy Hopkins Jr. affectionally known as "Happy Hoppy" went to his eternal life at the age of ninety-eight on September 5, 2020. He was surrounded by family at their "guest house" on the lakes! Henry was a native of Wachula, Florida. At a young age he moved with his parents and brother to New Orleans, Louisiana. There he attended Fortier High School. After High School he furthered his career at a California Aircraft School and worked for Lockheed Lightning Aircraft. Henry then enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp.and was stationed at a Base near Preston, England during World War II. After the war, he returned to New Orleans where he met a younger, "petite, brown-eyed beauty" and convinced her mother that " Marriage is not about age, it's about finding the right person." Henry Guy Hopkins, beloved husband, did find the right person when he fell hard for and married the love of his life Germaine Adele Grainer, seven years his junior. Finding the "right person" has given them 68 years of happiness together, never leaving each others side. They eventually made their home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where Hoppy worked for the City Parish in the Engineering Department for 35 years. He was an avid reader and researcher, enjoying every line of the daily newspaper starting front to back. Hoppy had such a kind heart for helping others, no matter what the need. He had a love of traveling, and never met a stranger. He cherished Tulane and LSU football, Saturday nights in Tiger Stadium with Jake and Marie and Sunday drives with his family. The violin was his instrument of choice, and at a young age he even performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City. His family fondly remembers him whistling a tune as pretty as any instrument, especially a military cadence. Henry Guy Hopkins Jr. is survived by his daughters, Charmaine Hopkins Kleinpeter (Louis Gregory), and Donna Hopkins Garon (Dr. Mark), and sons, Henry Guy Hopkins III (Marion "Missy"Vaughn), and Blake Joseph Hopkins (fiancée Lindsey Regan). Hoppy and Minnie lived everyday for the next adventure with their thirteen grandchildren and their seven great-grandchildren: Jonathan Francis Dyer (Michelle Falgoust) and their children, Michael Francis and "CeCe" Cecile Camille; Dr. Mark Tyson Garon (Michelle Martin) and their children Mark Knox , George Patrick and "Gus" Augustine Lee; Brandon Patrick Dyer (fiancée Gretchen Devero); Beau Christopher Garon (Katie Colongne) and their son Cole Warren; Henry "Hank" Guy Hopkins IV (Meri Rowe) and their son Henry Guy Hopkins V; Mitchell Dean Hopkins, Bart Joseph Hopkins, Ashley Marie Hopkins, Christian Lee Garon, Rachel Hunter Hopkins, Cain Michael Hopkins and William Joseph Hopkins. Henry Guy Hopkins is preceded in death by his parents, Henry Guy Hopkins Sr. and Alma Hattaway Hopkins, and beloved Aunts, Lila Hattaway Plaut, Joyce and Myrth Hopkins, a brother Edward Roy Hopkins, a life long friend, Arthur White and a special grandson, Matthew Vaughn Hopkins. The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to the caregivers at Hospice of Baton Rouge, Cora Neoland, Cynthia Johnson and Dr. Mike Rolfsen. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Gregory J. Daigle at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 57805 Main Street, Plaquemine, Louisiana. Entombment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory,11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers or other expressions of sympathy, please consider making a memorial donation in the name of Henry Guy Hopkins Jr. to a charity of your choice
with an emphasis on helping the less fortunate. " I'll be loving you always With a love that's true, always Not for just an hour Not for just a day Not for just a year, But Always."