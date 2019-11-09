Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Gabriel Catholic Church 3625 Hwy 75 St. Gabriel , LA View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Gabriel Catholic Church 3625 Hwy 75 St. Gabriel , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Gabriel Catholic Church 3625 Hwy 75 St. Gabriel , LA View Map Entombment Following Services St. Gabriel Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Henry Herman Warthen, Jr., a native and resident of St. Gabriel, LA passed away November 8, 2019 at the age of 85. Herman was married to Margie for 64 years. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. Herman was a member of the St. Gabriel Catholic Church and Local 53. He served as a reserve deputy with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and was a volunteer with the St. Gabriel Fire Department. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the levee committee. Kit Bonvillion and Herman started Iberville Insulations LLC in 1981. He retired in 2014. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Sr. and Pearl and two sons, Henry and Bill. He is survived by his wife Margie; son Eric and sister Mary Pearl Kelley; grandchildren Travis (Kate), Joshua (Cheyenne), Ashley (Jeffery), Misty and Casey; great grandchildren Alex, Bryce, Carter, Carley, David (Marissa), Landon, Justin, Layne and Lincoln; and great great grandchildren Austyn and Dawson and his faithful friend, watch dog and companion "Oreo". Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at St. Gabriel Catholic Church (3625 Hwy 75, St. Gabriel, LA) on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5PM until 8PM. Visitation will resume on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 9AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment will immediately follow at the St. Gabriel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Travis Warthen, Joshua Warthen, David Warthen, Casey Warthen, Jody Kelley and Roy Brignac, Jr. The family would like to thank Modern Hospice in Hammond, LA and Home Instead for their outstanding care and compassion, especially Misty, Chantell, Kimberly and Jollestina. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Gabriel Catholic Church.

