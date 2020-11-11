1/1
Henry "Skipper" Holden lV.
Henry "Skipper " Holden IV., a resident of Baton Rouge, La., entered eternal rest at the age of 43 on November 9, 2020. Survived by his parents Henry (Cynthia) Holden and Mary Ann Richard (Donald) (8) Sisters (3) Brothers, a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation at Desselle Funeral Home 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive Friday November 13, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday November 14, 2020 9:00 am until religious at 11am at Desselle Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
NOV
14
Service
11:00 AM
Desselle Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
