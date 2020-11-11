Or Copy this URL to Share

Henry "Skipper " Holden IV., a resident of Baton Rouge, La., entered eternal rest at the age of 43 on November 9, 2020. Survived by his parents Henry (Cynthia) Holden and Mary Ann Richard (Donald) (8) Sisters (3) Brothers, a host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends. Visitation at Desselle Funeral Home 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive Friday November 13, 2020 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and Saturday November 14, 2020 9:00 am until religious at 11am at Desselle Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store