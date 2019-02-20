Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Henry "Hank" Hubert Ziller passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 79. He was born on Tuesday, November 21, 1939 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Vernon Viola Louden and the late Henry William Ziller. He was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Dr. Ziller graduated from Texas A&M University with his PhD in 1969, where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity. After obtaining his PhD, he worked for GE in their NASA space division, concentrating on the physiology of astronauts. For many years, Dr. Ziller was faculty advisor of, and played for, SLU Rugby. He also taught anatomy and physiology for 32 years at SLU, earning the nickname, "Ziller the Killer." After retiring in 2002, Dr. Ziller found a second career as a water color artist and sold many of his works. He loved the outdoors and was happiest on the water. He was an avid fisherman and woodworker. Hank was a true character who loved to make everyone laugh. He took big bites out of life and deeply loved each of his grandchildren. He leaves a hole in hearts of family and friends, but God needed a storyteller of Hank's caliber and unique perspective to keep things entertaining up there. Henry is survived by his wife, Jo Estess Ziller; sons, Mark Ziller (Aimee) and Karr Shannon (Susan); brother, Morgan Lewis Ziller; sister, Mary Catherine Ziller-Ward (David); and grandchildren, Kade, Ellie, and Anna-Karr Shannon, and Travis and Parker Ziller. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Service at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, 100 W Church Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am until the Funeral Service begins at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Grace Cemetery.

2000 N Morrison Blvd

Hammond , LA 70401

Funeral Home Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory
2000 N Morrison Blvd
Hammond , LA 70401
(985) 345-5801
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019

