Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Mary's Church of the Visitation
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery
On Saturday, August 24th, 2019, Henry Huck Mahier, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at age 93 in Connecticut, and is now in the hands of our Lord Jesus Christ. Henry was born July 19th, 1926 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to William Henry Harrison Mahier and Lela Virginia (Doherty) Mahier. After serving in the Navy during WWII, he received his Civil Engineering degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, which led to an exciting international career that took him, his wife, and his family to many interesting places throughout the world including Latin America, Kuwait, Indonesia, and, yes even Nepal! Henry lived for his wife and children, always looking at the positive aspects of any situation; he was adventurous, an avid hunter, very kind and compassionate. Henry served as a Eucharistic Minister in the Catholic church, served in the St. Vincent de Paul Society, and was an active Catholic. After praying in the morning, he enjoyed a good breakfast that always had to have a fresh orange. He also loved a good drink before a meal, delicious food, and a good coffee break in the mornings with his wife. Henry would befriend everyone he met and would help anyone who needed it. He was always happy and gregarious in any outing, and always greeted people with a friendly 'howdy padnuh' and a pat on the back. Nearly 66 years ago, in December 1953, he married Maria Teresa (Carreño) Mahier, a native of Barcelona, Spain. They met in Venezuela, married in Cuba, raised a family of 5 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and then the traveling started again. They raised 4 sons and 1 daughter while traveling the world. Their first travels took them to Costa Rica, Colombia, and then Nicaragua. After some time in Northern Virginia Henry took his wife to Kuwait, Indonesia, and finally Nepal, all the while keeping up with all their family, relatives, and friends. One of Henry's traditions was the annual Christmas letter he and Maria Teresa would send to all their family and friends. They made the perfect couple, adventurous, loving, always supportive of each other, which set an example of a strong marriage for all their children. Henry was preceded in death by his father William Henry H. Mahier and his mother (at birth) Lela Virginia Mahier. He is survived by his wife, Maria Teresa (Carreño) Mahier, his 5 children Henry Daniel Mahier and wife Carol, Mimi Mahier Smith, William Ramon Mahier, Luke Eduardo Mahier and wife Beth, Thomas Jose Mahier and wife Cynthia; his seven Grandchildren Matthew Henry Mahier and wife Jessica, Stephen Edwin Mahier and wife Caroline, Sara Morgan Keener and husband Andrew, Taylor Noel Shield, Cora Allison Smith, Timothy James Mahier, Terrence Joseph Mahier; and his three Great Grandchildren, Zoe Delilah Keener, Remy Talullah Keener, and Henry Michael Mahier. He is also survived by his stepsister Susan Mahier Harrison, a niece Susannah Harrison and a nephew Scott Harrison, as well as several cousins and in-laws in the U.S. and Spain. The family will receive visitors at Swan Funeral Home, Clinton, CT on Wednesday, September 4 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, September 6 at St. Mary's Church of the Visitation, Clinton, CT, at 11:00 AM, followed by burial at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, CT at 1:00 PM. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 617 Main St, Middletown, CT 06457.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 29 to Sept. 6, 2019
