Henry J.Turner, entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was a 66 year old native of Clinton, Louisiana, and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Henry worked 47 years and retired from Turner Industries as a supervisor in ExxonMobil Plant. Private viewing will be Saturday, April 25, 2020, conducted by Winton R. Anderson. Survivors include his wife, Lois Turner of Baton Rouge. Children, Jefarion Turner, Jarvis Turner, and Kryshelda Turner of Baton Rouge; 8 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 7 sisters, 7 brothers, 6 sister-in-laws, 3 brother-in-laws; host of nieces; nephews other relatives, and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home, Clinton.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020.