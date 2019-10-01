Henry Joseph Anthony Spica (1928 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
Hutchinson Cemetery
on Chavers Lane
Tickfaw, LA
Obituary
A loving father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Henry Joseph Anthony Spica went to his eternal home on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Henry was a resident of Pride, LA. He retired after serving for 33 years with Grady Crawford Construction Co. Henry loved his LSU football and baseball; cooking for friends and building things for his grandchildren. He was known for his infectious laugh, his generosity, his steadfast work ethic and his passion for his family and helping others. Henry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Sam Anthony and Maria Rose Spica, and birth mother, Odessa Freeze, sister Joan Urban and two daughters, Henrietta Spica and Vicky Spica Woodcock. He is survived by his 3 daughters, Kathy Spica, Rose Mary Talbot, and Debbie Spica from his previous marriage to Annie Hutchinson Albarez; his Grandchildren, Kris Shamber, Karen DeRoos, Wade Rumble, Heather Joyce, Tony Woodcock and Misty Hart; their spouses Becky, Eric, Jean, Tommy, Amee and Dave; and his Great-Grandchildren Landon, Lucas, Larsen, Elliott, Stella, Thomas, and Elaina; and his son-in-law Dean Woodcock. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon with the graveside burial to be held following the service at Hutchinson Cemetery, located on Chavers Lane, Tickfaw, La. In lieu of flowers, Henry has requested donations be sent to . The family would like to thank Pinnacle Home Health, in particular his loving and compassionate team – Shelly, Lauren, Brandi, Brittany, Audrey and Shawn; as well as Daniel Wisdom, who cared for him and his family in his final days.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2019
