Henry Joseph Domingue, Sr., born in Erwinville, LA, and resident of Baton Rouge, died peacefully at home of natural causes on April 7, 2020. He was 91 years old. By his side was his devoted wife Lillian (Patin) and three of their children. Henry and Lillian had been married 71 wonderful years. Henry was a graduate of McKinley High School class of 1945. Soon after graduation he opened his own shoe repair shop next to his parents' home, which he ran for more than 10 years. He joined the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier in 1951, and retired as a supervisor 35 years later. He also worked many years as an insurance agent for Pan American Life Insurance Company. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, where he sang in the Resurrection Choir. In his earlier years he was a charter member of the Baton Rouge Community Chorus, and an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, often volunteering as a server in its dining room and participating in its prison ministry. Henry was a great cook; he loved to make his famous seafood fettucine for family gatherings. He and Lillian enjoyed traveling, visiting their children and siblings in different states, and venturing to Europe. He also loved to do the daily newspaper crossword puzzle (always in ink), watch tennis and golf on TV with Lillian, and listen to the early jazz greats. All of these loves he passed on to his children. He worked long, hard hours over the years to provide for his wife and children to ensure their wellbeing and comfort. He encouraged and guided his children towards higher education, fulfilling careers, and loving families of their own. Henry had a beautiful tenor voice, often serenading his wife in their later years with their favorite "September Song". Along with his wife Lillian, Henry is survived by six of their seven children: Adrienne Carter (Robert) of Lewisville, TX; Goldie (Philip) Domingue-Baker of Baton Rouge; Judith (Wayne) Monget of Nashville,TN; Carl Domingue of Baton Rouge; Theresa McKnight (Frank) of Baton Rouge, and Henry (Carmel) Domingue Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA; also 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, step-grandchildren, -great grandchildren, and -great-great grandchildren all of whom loved him dearly and will miss him very much; two sisters, Louise Rozier and Mary Ola (Tee) Decuir, both of Baton Rouge, and brother, Arthur Domingue of Austin, TX. He was proceeded in death by his daughter and her family, Karen, Denis and Robert Martin Maillet; by his parents Stanley & Josephine (Juge) Domingue; by his brother Alvin, and sisters Cecil, Cecilia and Elinora, and one step-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Baton Rouge, or Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. A private funeral service and internment will be held for his immediate family. A memorial Mass for Henry will be announced at a future date. "Death takes the body. God takes the soul. Our minds hold the memories. Our hearts keep the love. Our faith lets us know we will meet again." (Nishan Panwar). The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. Special thanks to Henry's care giver Tawanda Perkins, his hospice nurse Kathleen Smith , his physicians Dr. J. David West and Dr. Carl Luikart, Williamsburg Senior Living Community, and Clarity Hospice of Baton Rouge. 