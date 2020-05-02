Henry Joseph Hebert, 81, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020. He was the fourth child of six siblings, born to Henry and Gula Hebert of Plaquemine, LA. A graduate of St. John High and 1956 King of the Prom. He would, no doubt, like it noted here that not only was he prom king, he was also a two-time winner of the local "driving rodeo" while still in high school. Mere hints of his future greatness, to be sure. His prized possession was his beloved '58 Chevy Impala. He went on to graduate from The University of Southwest Louisiana in Business. Henry married Mary Kathryn Hebert in 1964 and together they raised their family in Baton Rouge. An electrician by trade, he co-founded Lighting and Electrical Associates Inc. with his friend and business partner, Eddie Thomae. Henry ran LEA for over 40 years and was a venerated titan of the commercial lighting world. His loyalty was legendary as was his work ethic, a quality his children admired from afar. He retired in 2003 to devote more time to his other passions: golf, sausage po-boys, and annoying his wife. He was also a master craftsman, could build or repair anything, and owned more tools than Bob Vila. He laughed in the face of instruction manuals. Employees at Home Depot genuflected in his presence. Men wanted to be him; women wanted him…to fix their garbage disposal. The flags at Goodwood Hardware will be lowered to half-staff. Henry was the proud and devoted father of three above-average children: Jodie Elizabeth Hebert, Brian David Hebert, Rachael Hebert Pavlik and father-in-law to Matthew Pavlik and Kristy Brock Hebert. Grandfather to Alexandra Hebert, Henry Pavlik, Camille Pavlik, Christopher Sasser and Morgan Sasser; and, great-grandfather to Ryland Sasser and Olivia Sasser. He is survived by his brother Robert Hebert, of Central, LA and preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Doris (Humphries) and Marlene (Matthews), and brothers, Gerald and Wayne. Henry was a man of God, but always stated that he answered to an even higher power: his wife, Kathy. They were married 55 semi-blissful years, depending on the day you asked. Henry loved golf, a good gumbo, and a strong cocktail. He loved Willie Nelson and Fats Domino. His quick wit and comedic timing was his signature. He believed laughter was always the best medicine, much to the dismay of his cardiologist, endocrinologist, hematologist, gastroenterologist and proctologist. He loved his family, his many friends and LSU football. We know he died a happy man, witnessing his beloved Tigers win the National Championship. Over the years, several close friends and employees stated Henry was "like a father to them." A touching sentiment until these "extra children" show up at the reading of his will. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, two dogs, and 286 golf clubs. He will be greatly missed. As was his wish, he will be cremated. Unfortunately, due to the restrictions surrounding COVID-19, a memorial full of laughter and tears will take place at a later date. Donations can be made in Henry's honor to the Platelet Disorder Support Association or www.pdsa.org. In lieu of flowers, send Maker's Mark.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 4, 2020.